Trump-Zelensky Clash Featured This UFC Belt Won By An Ukrainian

A golden-coloured belt from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) sat propped in one corner of the hall as a shouting match ensued between US President Donald Trump and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House yesterday. It came as a gift from Zelensky to Trump in line with souvenirs brought by leaders in the past.

The UFC belt was won by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk last year by defeating British boxer Tyson Fury. It accompanied Zelensky as he entered the White House to discuss a ceasefire with Russia, a deal now in tatters after an ugly clash of the presidents.

The noise from their argument, however, overshadowed Ukraine's greatest sports prize given as a gift to Trump. What appeared to be a move by Zelensky to get into Trump's good books after being called a "terrorist" did little in his favour.

The gift was likely even ignored. More humiliation followed as the Ukrainian delegation was asked to leave, their joint press conference was cancelled, and a lavish lunch made for the guests was never served.

The meeting at the Oval Office began on cordial terms as Trump and Zelensky prepared to sign a rare minerals deal. The two leaders shook hands and Trump even joked about Zelensky's outfit - a military-style shirt usually worn by Ukraine's wartime leaders. But the situation went jaw-droppingly wrong within minutes.

Zelensky tried to tone things down, but it exploded as Vice President JD Vance accused the Ukraine leader of not being "thankful" for US support. When Zelensky questioned the calls for diplomacy, Vance said he was being disrespectful.

The two presidents, who knew how to play to the cameras, then engaged in a battle of words - with the former's suggestion that the US would "feel it in the future" if it doesn't help Ukraine infuriating Trump. The US President snapped at Zelensky, "Don't tell us what we are going to feel".

Trump's voice rose and the political showman cautioned Zelensky he was "gambling with World War 3". Shortly after, Zelensky left the White House, and there was no joint press conference. The formal lunch hosted by the White House for visiting leaders was also called off, but the episode was far from over.

The ugly exchange surprised world leaders. Canada and European allies rallied behind the Ukrainian President while Russia praised Trump's "restraint" against Zelensky.