Donald Trump Uses Valentine's Day Letter To Melania To Raise Money For His Campaign

Former US President Donald Trump used a Valentine's Day love letter to his wife Melania to ask supporters for money in a fund-raising email. In a campaign email sent Wednesday morning, Trump offered a ''letter'' with the subject line, ''I love you, Melania!'' In the letter, he hailed his wife for not leaving his side as he faced several civil and criminal charges. Notably, the Republican presidential nominee faces 91 felony counts across four federal and state indictments.

The letter reads, ''Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU! Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You've always supported me through everything. I wouldn't be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J Trump.''

See the letter here:

I don't know if Donald Trump actually wrote this heartfelt fundraising valentine to Melania for sticking by him through his indictments, but signing it "Donald J. Trump" at least makes it plausible. pic.twitter.com/hQrcFIoef5 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 14, 2024

The email also contains three "SEND YOUR LOVE" buttons, which bring supporters to a donation page that repeats the Valentine's Day message, and says: "If you love Melania, I humbly ask you for you to leave her some kind words below!"

The site suggests a minimum donation of $20.24. However, those who regard him as the greatest president of all time can donate $47, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $3,300, or any other amount.

Melania Trump had not been seen in public since her mother Amalija Knavs's death last month. However, she recently went with her husband to a gala at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. Donald and Melania Trump became engaged in 2004, and married in an extravagant ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago private club in January 2005. They welcomed their only child together, Barron, in 2006.

Meanwhile, Trump's main GOP challenger, Nikki Haley, offered her own Valentine's Day message to the former president.

''Roses are red, violets are blue, I love dictators, and they love me too! Happy Valentine's Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world!'' Haley's presidential campaign wrote in an emailed statement, mocking the former president.

''Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world's most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership skills,'' the statement reads.