Donald Trump Touts 'Great' First Lady After Reports His Wife Didn't Want The Role

President Donald Trump pushed back Tuesday against a published report that said his wife, Melania, was unprepared for the role as first lady, didn't want it and never thought he'd win.The piece, in Vanity Fair, quoted an anonymous longtime friend of the Trumps as saying that the first lady "didn't want this come hell or high water."The president on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he referred to his wife as "our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing.""She would tell everyone that, 'no doubt, he will win,'" Trump added, also relaying that "I also felt I would win (or I would not have run)."In recent days, the White House has been heavily promoting the first lady's role in preparing for the holiday season.That included a retweet by Trump on Tuesday of a tweet by his wife in which she relayed that "the decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate!" The tweet was also accompanied by a video.The president's tweet Tuesday drew some fierce reactions, including a response on Twitter by Patti Solis Doyle, a former aide to both Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama."Nobody thought u would win," she wrote. "It stunned the nation. And every day Americans face the dire consequences of your election. We spend our days explaining to our children that @realDonaldTrump is NOT the way we expect them to behave--liar, not prepared, offensive."