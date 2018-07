Donald Trump Tops Google Image Search Results For 'Idiot'

The campaign to link the word "idiot" with Trump's images has taken the form of an online protest.

US President Donald Trump and Google algorithms are again hogging the limelight. This time for showing images of Donald Trump for a search of the word "idiot".

The latest image onslaught is apparently the result of a campaign by online activists who are manipulating Google''s algorithm by linking the word to an image of Trump, CNET reported on Thursday.

According to a report in The Guardian this week, the trend began with Reddit users upvoting a post containing a photo of Trump and the word.

The campaign to link the word "idiot" with the Trump's images has taken the form of an online protest as it is spearheaded by people who are not happy with Trump''s policies.

By helping prioritise information presented in search results, Google''s algorithms have played stellar role in the rise of the company, but at times they have also played the spoilsport.