Donald Trump To Run For Third Term? 'Trump 2028' Hats, T Shirts Go On Sale

US President Donald Trump is constitutionally banned from seeking a third term, but his online store has started selling merchandise with slogans 'Trump 2028', signalling that the 78-year-old Republican may run again in the next presidential election in the United States.

The store, run by the Trump family, is selling red ball caps with "Trump 2028" written on the front for $50 (about Rs 4,300). The product description says, "Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat."

Other than this, the store is also selling T-shirts in navy blue and red for $36 (about Rs 3,100) with the slogan "Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules)" printed on them.

The sale came shortly after Trump, who returned to power in January and also served as president from 2017 to 2021, said he was "not joking" about the prospect of seeking a third term.

In an interview with NBC News, he said many were encouraging him to run for a third term.

"A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration," Trump said.

The Republican said there were methods you could do it, suggesting that Vice President JD Vance could run for president and then somehow hand over the role to Trump.

He also said there were other ways, too, but refused to elaborate.

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Trump also said that he would love to run against former President Barack Obama, who has also served two terms. "That would be a good one, I'd like that."

Opinion polls have reflected American concerns over Trump's handling of key issues during the first 100 days of his second term, including living costs and chaotic tariff policies.