Trump To Order US Recognize Only Two Sexes, Says White House Official

Washington:
Donald Trump will order the US government to recognize only two biological sexes, an incoming White House official told reporters on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration.
"What we're doing today is defining that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes: male and female," the official said.
