Trump To Order US Recognize Only Two Sexes, Says White House Official

"What we're doing today is defining that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes: male and female," the official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

Donald Trump will order the US government to recognize only two biological sexes, an incoming White House official told reporters on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trump 2.0, Trump Executive Order, Trump 2 Sex Order
