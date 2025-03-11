Donald Trump To Buy A Tesla, Support "Truly Great American" Elon Musk

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would buy a "brand new Tesla" tomorrow morning in a show of support for Elon Musk, "a truly great American". In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised his ally Musk and called out "radical left lunatics" for going against Tesla and its CEO Musk.

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform just after midnight on Tuesday.

"But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's "baby," in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for," Trump said.

The US President alleged that a similar attempt was made on him during the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box.

"I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"

Elon Musk was quick to reply and thank the President. Sharing a screenshot of Trump's post, Musk wrote: "Thank you, President!"

The President's post comes amid ongoing protests against Tesla over Musk's role in the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). People across the US have been seen holding banners "Elon must go away", calling for "Tesla takedown". Tesla facilities across the US witnessed majorly peaceful protests, barring a few that turned violent.

Tesla shares on Monday closed after a 15 per cent decline. In the last month, Tesla shares dropped by over 30 per cent. This is led by uncertainty over Trump's import tariffs and threats.