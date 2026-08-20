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Trump Threatens Economic Punishment On "Any Country" Helping Iran

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was launching a major new campaign to target Iran's economy, threatening "tremendous" punishment on any country that helps or does business with the Islamic republic.

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Trump Threatens Economic Punishment On "Any Country" Helping Iran
Trump said Wednesday he was launching a major new campaign to target Iran's economy.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was launching a major new campaign to target Iran's economy, threatening "tremendous" punishment on any country that helps or does business with the Islamic republic.

"Today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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