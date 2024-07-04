Donald Trump Targets Kamala Harris, Says 'She Is So Pathetic'

"She's so bad. She's so pathetic," the 78-year-old said.

Donald Trump's campaign and some of his supporters have launched a pre-emptive political offensive on US Vice President Kamala Harris, moving to discredit her amid speculation among some of her fellow Democrats that she may replace President Joe Biden atop the party's 2024 presidential candidate. Amid this, a clip of Mr Trump attacking Ms Harris and calling her "pathetic" has emerged on social media.

In the video, Mr Trump, sitting in a golf cart, holding a pile of cash, and with his son Barron said that Joe Biden is withdrawing from the race due to his performance in the June 27 debate. The 78-year-old asked, "How did I do with the debate the other night?"

Talking about President Biden, he said, "He just quit, you know - he's quitting the race. I got him out of the - and that means we have Kamala." Mr Trump stated that he thinks that "she's gonna be better" candidate than the 81-year-old, who he described as an "old, broken-down pile of crap."

"She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's so f****** bad," he continued.

Mr Trump also questioned Mr Biden's ability to deal with foreign adversaries, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping. He said in the now-viral footage, "Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin? And the president of China - who's a fierce person. He's a fierce man, very tough guy. And they see him."

Towards the end of the clip, the former President added, "But they just announced he's probably quitting."

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre rejected rumours and said that he is "absolutely not" pulling out of the presidential race and has no intention of withdrawing. "The president is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race," she told reporters.

Mr Biden told a call with campaign and party staffers that he is going nowhere, as per a report in news agency AFP. "I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we're going to beat him again in 2024," he said, according to a source close to the campaign. He repeated that message in an emergency meeting with Democratic governors, who pledged their continued support, attendees said afterwards.