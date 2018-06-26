Harley Moving Work Overseas To Escape EU Tariffs; Trump Says 'Surprised'

President Donald Trump met with executives from Harley-Davidson in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2 (WP)

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Harley's decision to move its production of motorcycles bound for European customers demonstrated the costs of the president's "America First" trade policies, which Donald Trump says will return lost manufacturing jobs to the United States (File Photo)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, at the Harley-Davidson Inc. facility in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, on Sept. 18, 2017 (Bloomberg)

Harley's motorcycles division employs about 5,200 workers. The company provided no details of the number of jobs that would be lost as a result of the production change (Reuters)