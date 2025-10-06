"You're So F***ing Negative", Trump Tells Netanyahu During Gaza Talks

US President Donald Trump reportedly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being "so negative" as Hamas and Tel Aviv appeared on the brink of a peace deal, two years into the bloody war in Gaza. The US leader dialled his Israeli premier to give the 'good news' after Hamas agreed to Trump's Gaza peace proposal.

But Netanyahu felt differently and told Trump there was "nothing to celebrate" about the development and that "it doesn't mean anything," according to a report by Axios.

Trump fired back, "I don't know why you're always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it," the report quoted a US official privy to the development as saying.

Officials further told the publication that on Friday's private call, the Israeli leader told Trump he viewed Hamas' response to Washington's plan as a rejection. Quoting an Israeli official, Axios reported that Netanyahu wanted Washington and Tel Aviv to put out a response to avoid the narrative that Hamas had answered positively to Trump's proposal.

But Trump was in a different mood. He was reportedly concerned that Hamas would reject his plan outright and saw the actual response as an opening for a deal. And, therefore, Israeli Prime Minister's tepid reaction earned Trump's fiery response.

The exchange reflects how determined Trump is to push through Netanyahu's reservations and convince him to end the war if Hamas makes a deal.

Shortly after the private call with Netanyahu, Trump issued a statement asking Israel to halt its air strikes in Gaza. Three hours later, Netanyahu gave the order.

Later, Trump himself told Axios in an interview that "we are close" to a peace deal in Gaza, which he said he'll push to finalise in the next few days. He said that he'd told Netanyahu this was his "chance for victory" and that eventually the Israeli leader had gotten on board.

"I said, 'Bibi, this is your chance for victory.' He was fine with it... He's got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," Trump reportedly said.

Gaza Deal

Delegations from Hamas, Israel and the United States are due to convene in Egypt for talks on Monday, with President Donald Trump urging negotiators to "move fast" to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza and the release of captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Hamas's lead negotiator Khalil al-Hayya was to meet with mediators from Egypt and Qatar in Cairo Monday morning, a senior official from the Palestinian group told news agency AFP, ahead of talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Negotiations will look to "determine the date of a temporary truce", the official said, as well as create conditions for a first phase of the peace plan, in which 47 hostages held in Gaza are to be released in return for hundreds of Palestinian detainees.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, the US president praised "positive discussions with Hamas" and allies around the world, including Arab and Muslim nations.

"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST," Trump wrote.