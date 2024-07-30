'I'm Very Open-Minded But...': Trump Slams Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of Paris 2024.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday called the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris a "disgrace," after its creators came under fire for what some said was a show gone too far.

"I'm very open-minded but I thought what they did was a disgrace," Trump told Fox News, following condemnation from Catholic groups and French bishops of a scene involving dancers, drag queens and a DJ in poses that appeared to recall depictions of the Last Supper, although creators have said it was not meant to represent the religious setting.

