Donald Trump Slams Criminal Charges As 'An Insult To Our Country': Top Quotes

We have to save our country. Never thought anything like this could happen in America

The only crime that I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.

This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 elections, and it should be dropped immediately

Our country is going to hell. It's an insult to our country. The world is already laughing at us - for our open borders and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.