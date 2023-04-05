Donald Trump Slams Criminal Charges As 'An Insult To Our Country': Top Quotes

New Delhi: In his first public address since being charged over hush money payments to a porn star, former US president Donald Trump claimed that the case was "an insult to America". The 76-year-old addressed supporters and the media from his Florida home.
Here are the top 5 quotes from his address:
We have to save our country. Never thought anything like this could happen in America
The only crime that I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.
This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 elections, and it should be dropped immediately
Our country is going to hell. It's an insult to our country. The world is already laughing at us - for our open borders and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits.
