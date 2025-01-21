Advertisement

Trump Slams Biden Pardons Of People "Guilty Of Very Bad Crimes"

"I was going to talk about the things that Joe did today, with the pardons of people that were very, very guilty of very bad crimes," Trump told supporters at the US Capitol shortly after his inauguration.

Trump expressed disappointment Monday over Biden's last-minute pardons for family and relatives.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment Monday with the last-minute pardons issued by his predecessor Joe Biden, who preemptively protected relatives and some members of his administration seen as foes of the incoming commander-in-chief.

"I was going to talk about the things that Joe did today, with the pardons of people that were very, very guilty of very bad crimes," Trump told supporters at the US Capitol shortly after his inauguration.

