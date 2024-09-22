Silver Coins, Bibles, Sneakers: How Donald Trump Is Cashing On Merchandise

In a bid to boost his finances, the former US president has turned to selling a range of merchandise.

As the 2024 US presidential campaign heats up, Donald Trump faces significant financial challenges. Recent federal filings reveal that Trump's fundraising efforts lag behind those of his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who raised a staggering $190 million in August, compared to Trump's $45 million during the same period.

In a bid to boost his finances, the former US president has turned to selling a range of merchandise to his supporters, including:

Silver Coins: Priced at $100 each, these coins feature Trump's profile and the White House.

NFT Trading Cards: Trump's fourth series of digital collectibles, selling for $99 each.

High-Top Sneakers: Launched in February, with prices ranging from $99 to $399 per pair.

Bible: Priced at $60, these were endorsed by Trump in partnership with singer Lee Greenwood.

Donald Trump's foray into merchandise has already seen financial success. His $60 Bible reportedly generated around $300,000 in sales, as per CNN. The limited edition sneakers sold out, yielding at least $399,000 in revenue. However, the most lucrative of his ventures has been the NFTs, which netted Trump approximately $7.2 million in licensing fees.

The Trump campaign arm also received a six-figure donation ($289,100) from billionaire Elon Musk in July.

Despite these efforts, Trump's legal challenges continue to pile up, leading to mounting expenses. Recent reports indicate that his legal fees across multiple trials have reached nearly $6 million, with orders to pay over $440 million stemming from a fraud trial against him and the Trump Organisation.

Meanwhile, Harris's campaign expenditures were also substantial, spending about $174 million in August, with $135 million directed toward advertising. In contrast, Trump's campaign spent $61 million, primarily on media buys. As a result, Harris's campaign entered September with $235 million available, far surpassing Trump's $135 million.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) also significantly outperformed the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), raising $22.3 million compared to $9.7 million.