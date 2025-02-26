Advertisement

Trump Says Will Sell 'Gold' Residency Permits For $5 Million

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Washington:

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States would start selling a new type of residency permit called a "gold card" for a price of $5 million.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

