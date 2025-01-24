Advertisement

Trump Says Will "Obviously" Appeal Birthright Citizenship Ruling

"Obviously we will appeal it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the ruling by Washington state District Judge John Coughenour, who said the president's order was "blatantly unconstitutional."

US President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration would appeal a federal judge's ruling.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration would appeal a federal judge's ruling that temporarily blocks his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.

"Obviously we will appeal it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the ruling by Washington state District Judge John Coughenour, who said the president's order was "blatantly unconstitutional."

