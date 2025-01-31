Trump Says US Will Place 25% Tariffs On Goods From Mexico, Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would likely decide by the end of the day whether to put a 25% tariff on imports of Mexican and Canadian oil that would take effect on Feb 1.

"We may or may not. We're going to make that determination probably tonight," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump has repeatedly warned Mexico and Canada - two of the United States' top trading partners - he will impose tariffs if the two countries do not end shipments of fenatanyl and the flow of migrants across U.S. borders.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not immediately available for comment. Mexico's economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

