Advertisement

Trump Says US Will Place 25% Tariffs On Goods From Mexico, Canada

Trump has repeatedly warned Mexico and Canada - two of the United States' top trading partners - he will impose tariffs if the two countries do not end shipments of fenatanyl and the flow of migrants across U.S. borders.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says US Will Place 25% Tariffs On Goods From Mexico, Canada
Donald Trump belives that the US does not have fair trade with Mexico and Canada.
Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would likely decide by the end of the day whether to put a 25% tariff on imports of Mexican and Canadian oil that would take effect on Feb 1.

"We may or may not. We're going to make that determination probably tonight," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump has repeatedly warned Mexico and Canada - two of the United States' top trading partners - he will impose tariffs if the two countries do not end shipments of fenatanyl and the flow of migrants across U.S. borders.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not immediately available for comment. Mexico's economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Canada, Mexico
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com