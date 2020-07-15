US Convinced Many Countries Not To Use Huawei, It's A Big Security Risk: Trump

"Just today, the UK announced that they are not going to be using it," Donald Trump

The United States confronted "untrustworthy" Chinese technology and has convinced many countries not to use Huawei-produced equipment because of its big security risk, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"We confronted untrustworthy Chinese technology and telecom providers. We convinced many countries not to use Huawei because it's a big security risk. Just today, the UK announced that they are not going to be using it," Trump said while addressing reporters.

The United States had designated Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China''s military apparatus.

The UK on Tuesday announced its decision to ban British companies from buying Huawei-produced equipment for 5G networks from the end of the year.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the UK joins democracies such as the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Sweden in banning Huawei from future 5G network.

He said that countries need to be able to trust that 5G equipment and software will not threaten national security, economic security, privacy, intellectual property, or human rights.