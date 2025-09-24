Trump Says Ukraine Could "Take Back" Its Territory From Russia

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine could retake all of its territory from Russia -- and even go further -- in a major shift from his previous dismissals of Kyiv's war aims.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump said on his Truth Social network after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York.

Dismissing Russia as a "paper tiger" in economic peril, Trump added that Ukraine could "take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!"