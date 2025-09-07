Donald Trump Says Ready To Move On New Sanctions On Russia

- US President Donald Trump said he was ready to impose new sanctions on Russia
- Russia launched its biggest-ever aerial barrage on Ukraine on the same day
- Trump made the statement outside the White House on Sunday
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was prepared to move forward on new sanctions on Moscow, hours after Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine.
Speaking outside the White House, he replied "yeah, I am" when asked if he was ready to impose more sanctions against Russia, without giving further details.
