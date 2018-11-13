Donald Trump Says North Korean Missile Sites "Nothing New"

We fully know about the sites being discussed, nothing new, says US President Donald Trump.

World | | Updated: November 13, 2018 23:25 IST
Donald Trump Says North Korean Missile Sites 'Nothing New'

I will be the first to let you know if things go bad, says US President Donald Trump

Washington: 

US President Donald Trump today criticized what he called "inaccurate" media reports that North Korea had not declared an estimated 20 missile bases.

"We fully know about the sites being discussed, nothing new - and nothing happening out of the normal," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I will be the first to let you know if things go bad!"

Pyongyang halted missile and nuclear bomb testing earlier this year but US and South Korean negotiators have yet to elicit from North Korea a concrete declaration of the size or scope of the weapons programs or a promise to stop deploying its existing arsenal.

