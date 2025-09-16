Advertisement

Trump Says Netanyahu "Won't Be Hitting" Qatar Again

"He won't be hitting in Qatar," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, after Netanyahu failed to rule out further strikes during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump insisted Monday that Israeli PM Netanyahu would not strike Qatar again.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump insisted Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not strike Qatar again, after an attack on Hamas last week that infuriated Washington's Gulf ally.

"He won't be hitting in Qatar," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, after Netanyahu failed to rule out further strikes during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

