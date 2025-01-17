Donald Trump Says "Must Have Time" To Decide On TikTok Ban

Incoming US president Donald Trump said Friday that the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a congressional ban on TikTok should be respected but he "must have time" to decide on whether to enforce the ruling.

"The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

