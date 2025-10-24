Trump Says Israel Is "Not Going To Do Anything" With West Bank

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel was "not going to do anything" in the West Bank, after Israeli lawmakers advanced bills paving the way for annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory.

"Don't worry about the West Bank, Israel's not going to do anything with the West Bank," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he was concerned by the votes in the Israeli parliament.

