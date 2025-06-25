"Iran Not Going To Build Bombs For A Long Time": Trump After US Strikes

President Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that US strikes resulted in the "total obliteration" of Iran's nuclear capabilities, setting the country's atomic programme back by "decades".

"They're not going to be building bombs for a long time," said Trump, who added that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran after the strikes was going "very well".



