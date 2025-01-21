Trump Says He Will Sign Pardons For January 6 Capitol Rioters

US President Donald Trump said he plans to sign pardons Monday for participants in the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol by his supporters who attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

"Tonight I'm going to be signing on the January 6 hostages -- pardons to get them out," Trump said at a rally following his inauguration ceremony. "As soon as I leave, I'm going to the Oval Office and will be signing pardons for a lot of people."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)