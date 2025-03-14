Trump Says He Still Has Good Relations With North Korea's Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he still has a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with whom he held several summits during his first term, and referred to North Korea once again as a "nuclear power."

Asked by reporters during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte whether he had plans to reestablish relations with Kim, Trump said: "I would ... I have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un, and we'll see what happens, but certainly he's a nuclear power."

On January 20, when he was inaugurated for his second term, Trump said North Korea was a "nuclear power," raising questions about whether he would pursue arms reduction talks rather than denuclearization efforts that failed in his first term in any re-engagement with Pyongyang.

After referring to Russia and China's nuclear arsenals, Trump said: "It would be a great achievement if we could bring down the number. We have so many weapons, and the power is so great.

"And number one, you don't need them to that extent. And then we'd have to get others, 'cause, as you know, in a smaller way - Kim Jong Un has a lot of nuclear weapons, by the way, a lot, and others do also. You have India, you have Pakistan, you have others that have them, and we get them involved."

Asked if Trump remarks represented any shift in policy towards North Korea's nuclear weapons, a White House official said: "President Trump will pursue the complete denuclearization of North Korea, just as he did in his first term."

On February 15, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts reaffirmed their "resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization" of North Korea in accordance with U.S. Security Council Resolutions.

Last week, Kim Jong Un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong criticized the Trump administration for stepping up "provocations" and said it justified North Korea increasing its nuclear deterrent. This week North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, its first since Trump took office.

