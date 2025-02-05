Trump Says He Wants To Work On 'Nuclear Peace Agreement' With Iran Immediately

US President Donald Trump has said on his Truth Social post that he preferred a "verified nuclear peace agreement" with Iran.
In the post on Wednesday, Trump shunned that reports of US and Israel "blowing Iran into smithereens" were "greatly exaggerated".
“I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!”
He also said that he wants Iran to become a "great and successful country" but it "cannot have a Nuclear Weapon", a day after he signed an order reinstating a "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran over allegations that it was trying to develop such weapons.
