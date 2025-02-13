Trump Says He Expects To Meet Putin In Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump said he will hold a first meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia as he pushes for an end to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We'll meet in Saudi Arabia," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours after he said the two leaders had spoken by telephone and agreed to immediately start Ukraine peace talks -- an extraordinary thaw in relations that could leave Kyiv out in the cold.

