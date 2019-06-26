Donald Trump Says Any US War With Iran Would Not Last Long

Highlights
- Trump reiterated his desire to avoid a military confrontation
- If something would happen, it wouldn't last very long, he says
- Trump had earlier said he was willing to hold talks with Iran
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that any war between the United States and Iran would be swift, although he reiterated his desire to avoid a military confrontation.
"I hope we don't but we're in a very strong position if something should happen," Trump told Fox Business Network when asked if a war was brewing. "I'm not talking boots on the ground ... I'm just saying if something would happen, it wouldn't last very long."
