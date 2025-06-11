Trump Said He 'Could' Forgive Musk In An Interview, Before X Boss Apologised

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Trump expressed willingness to reconcile with Musk, stating he has "no hard feelings."

Musk publicly apologised for his previous posts about Trump, admitting they went too far.

The tension began when Musk criticised a key spending bill linked to Trump's agenda. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview recorded on Monday, for podcast Pod Force One, that he “could” fix the relationship with billionaire Elon Musk.

“Look, I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that's phenomenal. He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.”

Answering if he could reconcile with Musk, and forgive him, he said, “I guess I could”.

This comes before Musk had publicly apologised for his social media posts about Trump.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," he wrote.

The clash was sparked by Musk's denunciation of the Trump administration's proposed spending bill, a law seen as central to Trump's domestic agenda during his second term. Musk labelled the bill a "disgusting abomination" and urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers who backed it.

After Musk's stint as the special government advisor associated with DOGE ended on May 30th, he took to social media to share his true feelings about the bill.

Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, Trump warned Musk of "very serious consequences" should the billionaire follow through on funding primary challengers against sitting Republican lawmakers.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump said, while declining to specify what those consequences might entail. He also made clear that reconciliation was not on the table. "I have no intention of speaking to him," Trump said.

The tensions reached their peak when Musk published a series of incendiary posts linking Trump to the former financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Per Reuters, sources close to Musk had said that his anger had started to subside, and that he may want to repair his relationship with the president.

After Musk lambasted his flagship bill, Trump said in the podcast that he was not happy. “It's the best thing we've ever signed in this country. When he did that, I was not a happy camper.”

Errol Musk, the Tesla chief's father said that the two men were fighting because they were both “tired and stressed”.

