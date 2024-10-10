Advertisement

Trump Rules Out Second US Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris

"It is very late in the process, (early) voting has already begun -- there will be no rematch!" Donald Trump said in an all-caps post on his Truth Social media platform.

Washington:

Donald Trump ruled out a second US presidential debate with rival Kamala Harris on Wednesday, hours after Fox News offered to host a candidate showdown later this month before election day on November 5.

"It is very late in the process, (early) voting has already begun -- there will be no rematch!" Trump said in an all-caps post on his Truth Social media platform, nixing the possibility of a follow-up to the candidates' first face-off one month ago in Philadelphia.

US Presidential Elections 2024, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris
