Donald Trump Reveals He's Taking Anti-Malarial COVID Drug For Over A Week

Donald Trump had earlier tested negative for coronavirus and shows no symptoms (File)

President Donald Trump on Monday made the surprising revelation that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that has divided medical experts over its suitability for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Trump, noting that he had tested negative for the virus and showed no symptoms, said he'd been taking the drug "for about a week and a half."

"I take a pill every day," he said, adding that he also takes zinc as a preventative measure.

Asked why, he said "because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)