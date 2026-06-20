How Trump's New Plane Compares With His Private Jet, Old Air Force One

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the new presidential aircraft officially, a large Boeing 747 gifted to Washington by the Qatari royal family. The new luxury aircraft will now serve as Air Force One, the jet that carries the POTUS.

"This is considered the world's most luxurious plane," Trump said after unveiling the aircraft, praising Qatar for being "so nice and providing" it.

"This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane," the US President said of the aircraft.

Reportedly priced at $400 million, the Qatari jet will serve as a "bridge" aircraft to carry the president until Boeing delivers the official Air Force One replacement planes directly ordered by the US.

What's Inside Trump's New Air Force One?

The new aircraft is a 747-8i jumbo jet that was modified as a VVIP business liner for the Qatari royal family.

The red, white and navy blue livery of the jet mimics the colours of the American flag. The tail of the aircraft also features a wavy US national flag.

"It was time for a change. ... Everything was designed good. It was my taste," Trump said about the new aircraft.

According to the Air Force, the aircraft comes equipped with advanced and secure communication systems. It was further modified under a disciplined engineering process to meet the requirements for presidential travel.

Pool reporters who took a brief tour of the aircraft said it featured spacious interiors with tan leather seating, with Air Force officials saying that the seats could be laid flat and had enhanced operational capabilities. The aircraft also comes with seating, presidential seals on seatbelts, extensive wood panelling with art, and multiple communications systems.

It has multiple distinct sections, including a private presidential suite with an office and dressing space, a medical unit, spacious conference areas, and two galleys capable of serving 100 meals simultaneously.

Trump's Old Air Force One And Luxury Private Jet

The new Air Force One is, by default, different from the old version as well as from Trump's luxury private jet.

The exteriors of the now-replaced aircraft, which ferried presidents since George HW Bush, sported a robin's egg blue, silver and white colour scheme exterior.

Introduced in 1990, the two replaced Air Force One aircraft were highly customised 747-200B jumbo jets, which were given the military designation VC-25A. The current model is a much more updated version of the Boeing 747.

Photo Credit: AFP

The new plane is also double in size when compared to the VC-25As. According to a report by The Week, the new plane is also longer than the VC-25As by 18 feet and 4 inches. It can carry more weight and fly faster and farther.

This aircraft also featured military-grade communications and in-flight refuelling as opposed to the 747-8i, which is meant for luxury and comfort.

Meanwhile, Trump's custom Boeing 757 is configured to personalised specifications. While both the 747-8i and 757 share similar colour schemes, the layout is effectively inverted. Both the aircraft feature an American flag on the tail.

Photo Credit: AFP

The private jet also features the word "Trump" written in golden letters and has two engines, as opposed to the four engines of the new Air Force One.

The private Boeing 757 comes with Italian leather seats embroidered with the Trump Family crest, as opposed to the tan colour scheme in the 747. It has 24 karat gold-plated accents, two guest rooms, three bathrooms, dining area and conference stations, as per The Trump Organization.

It is unclear how the older jets will be used but the spokesperson said that both the Qatari jet as well as the VC-25As will be available for use.