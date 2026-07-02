Trump Posts AI Video Of Him As Doctor, Mocks Celebrities Like Julia Roberts

US President Donald Trump has shared another AI-generated video, this time casting himself as a doctor offering a cure for what he calls "Trump derangement syndrome" or "TDS".

The clip was posted on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social. It later appeared on X after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr shared it.

Trump Introduces Himself As 'Dr Trump'

The video begins with an AI version of Trump wearing a white doctor's coat and a stethoscope.

"Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let's hear what some of my patients have to say."

It is styled like a television medical commercial, with AI-generated celebrity "patients" speaking about the fictional condition.

Hollywood Stars Featured In AI Video

The video includes AI-created versions of several well-known actors and comedians who have publicly criticised Trump over the years.

Among them are Rosie O'Donnell, John Leguizamo, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton. They appear as though they are sharing their experiences after being treated for "Trump derangement syndrome".

The phrase "Trump derangement syndrome" is often used by Trump, members of his administration and his supporters to mock people they believe have an extreme negative reaction to the president.

'Turn Off Fake News'

Near the end of the clip, the AI version of Trump offers what he describes as a simple treatment.

"Turn off fake news, say your prayers, and if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you're gonna see a remarkable difference in your life."

Comes Amid Debate Over AI Deepfakes

Trump has shared AI-generated images and videos before. This latest post comes at a time when the entertainment industry is pushing for stronger laws to regulate AI-generated deepfakes, especially those that recreate a performer's voice or likeness without their permission.

