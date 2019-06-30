No Hurry, Quality Of Transaction Important: Trump Over Deal With China

The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was "in no hurry" to cut a trade deal

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

....again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

"I am in no hurry, but things look very good," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.

"The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed."

