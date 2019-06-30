No Hurry, Quality Of Transaction Important: Trump Over Deal With China

"I am in no hurry, but things look very good," Donald Trump tweeted referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing

World | | Updated: June 30, 2019 11:32 IST
No Hurry, Quality Of Transaction Important: Trump Over Deal With China

The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed, says Donald Trump


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was "in no hurry" to cut a trade deal

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

"I am in no hurry, but things look very good," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.

"The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed."



