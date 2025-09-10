"Not A Decision By Me": Trump On Israeli Strikes On Qatar

US President Donald Trump denied any role Tuesday in Israel's strikes on Qatar, saying the decision to launch the attacks was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's and not his.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that he wants the Gaza war to "END, NOW!"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)