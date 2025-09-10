Advertisement

"Not A Decision By Me": Trump On Israeli Strikes On Qatar

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that he wants the Gaza war to "END, NOW!"

Washington:

US President Donald Trump denied any role Tuesday in Israel's strikes on Qatar, saying the decision to launch the attacks was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's and not his.

