Watch: Donald Trump's Heartfelt Exchange With Ukraine Journalist At NATO

United States President Donald Trump had a heartfelt exchange with a correspondent, whose husband is a Ukrainian soldier. At the NATO press conference on Wednesday, BBC Ukraine journalist Myroslava Petsa asked the president whether the US would provide Patriot Missiles to the embattled nation in its conflict with Moscow.

Ms Petsa revealed that she and her children now resided in Warsaw, Poland, while her husband served as a soldier in Ukraine, almost three years after the Russian invasion.

"Where are you from?" Trump enquired, following the NATO Summit in The Hague.

"I'm from Ukraine," Ms Petsa replied, further asking "whether or not the US is ready to sell anti-air missile systems to Ukraine."

"We know that Russia has been pounding Ukraine really heavily right now," she stated.

"Are you living yourself now in Ukraine?" Trump asked the reporter.

"My husband is there," before adding, "And me with the kids, I'm in Warsaw, actually," she responded.

Trump noticed her expression and said, "Wow. I can see you're ... you know, it's amazing."

When Trump enquired, "Is your husband a soldier?" Ms Petsa replied, "He is."

The president repeated, "He's there now?" The journalist replied with an affirmation.

"Wow. That's rough stuff, right? That's tough," Trump remarked.

The president continued by confirming Kyiv's desire to purchase ammunition from the US and committed to "seeing if we can make some available."

Before addressing further questions, Trump told Ms Petsa, "I wish you a lot of luck, I can see this is very upsetting to you, and say hello to your husband."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, and said that the transatlantic alliance's increased expenditure might help stop Russia from attacking its neighbours in the future, Fox News reported.

NATO members also committed to increasing their spending goals for defence and security expenditures and core defence needs to 5 per cent of GDP each year by 2035.