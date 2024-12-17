Advertisement

Donald Trump Names George Glass As Japan Ambassador

George Glass, a businessman from Oregon, was a fundraiser for Trump's 2024 election campaign. He served as ambassador to Portugal between 2017 and 2021.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Donald Trump Names George Glass As Japan Ambassador
George Glass founded Portland-based investment bank Pacific Crest Securities
Washington DC:

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he was picking George Glass, a former diplomat and investment banker, to serve as his ambassador to Japan.

"In my First Term, George was the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal. As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador's position," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Glass, a businessman from Oregon, was a fundraiser for Trump's 2024 election campaign. He served as ambassador to Portugal between 2017 and 2021.

He founded MGG Development LLC in 2015, a business based in Lake Oswego that purchases and operates apartment complexes and rental homes, according to the State Department.

Prior to that, he founded Portland-based investment bank Pacific Crest Securities, serving as president and vice-chair between 1990 and 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, George Glass, Japan
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com