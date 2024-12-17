Donald Trump Names George Glass As Japan Ambassador

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he was picking George Glass, a former diplomat and investment banker, to serve as his ambassador to Japan.

"In my First Term, George was the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal. As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador's position," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Glass, a businessman from Oregon, was a fundraiser for Trump's 2024 election campaign. He served as ambassador to Portugal between 2017 and 2021.

He founded MGG Development LLC in 2015, a business based in Lake Oswego that purchases and operates apartment complexes and rental homes, according to the State Department.

Prior to that, he founded Portland-based investment bank Pacific Crest Securities, serving as president and vice-chair between 1990 and 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)