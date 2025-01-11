Advertisement

Donald Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Meet In Florida: Report

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with US President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

Donald Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Meet In Florida: Report
Meta scrapped its fact-checking program in US. (File photo)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with US President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, Semafor news website reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Meta and Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The US tech giant on Friday said it is ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, including those for hiring, training, and picking suppliers, in a memo to its employees.

The social media company earlier this week also scrapped its US fact-checking program and reduced curbs on discussions around contentious topics such as immigration and gender identity, bowing to criticism from conservatives as Trump prepares to take office for a second time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta
