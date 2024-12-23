Donald Trump May Keep TikTok Around 'For A Little While'

US President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he may allow TikTok to continue operations in the United States.

At an event hosted by the conservative organisation Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, Trump said that the popular video-sharing app may have helped reach some key voters in the presidential election and expressed the possibility of keeping TikTok around "for a little while."

"We did go on TikTok, and we had a great response. We had billions and billions of views," said the president-elect, adding that he was shown a chart highlighting the views his campaign had received on the app.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court agreed to review a request from TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to block a law that would require the sale of the popular video-sharing app by January 19 or face a ban on national security grounds, reports Xinhua news agency.

The nation's top court is set to hear arguments on January 10 regarding whether the law unconstitutionally limits freedom of speech, in breach of the First Amendment.

The court's ruling was issued two days after TikTok's petition for an injunction against the law. TikTok argued that the potential ban would shutter one of America's most popular speech platforms the day before a presidential inauguration and "silence the speech of Applicants and the many Americans who use the platform to communicate about politics, commerce, arts, and other matters of public concern."

In April, US President Joe Biden enacted the law that gives ByteDance only 270 days to sell TikTok, citing unfounded national security concerns. If the company fails to comply, the law will require app store operators such as Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their platforms.

In May, TikTok sued the US government to block the potential ban, which has drawn widespread criticism.

In early December, the US Court of Appeals in Washington dismissed TikTok's claim that the ban was unconstitutional.

