Donald Trump Makes Bold Claim At Election Rally, Says He's The Only One Who Can Prevent World War III

Donald Trump made bold claims during election rally (Getty Image)

Former US President Donald Trump recently warned that he is the only candidate capable of saving America and promised to prevent a new global war. Trump said this during a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday. He said that "there had never been a more dangerous time for the world".

During his speech, he argued that President Joe Biden had "driven Russia right into the arms of China," reported Newsweek.

He said, "Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III." Soon after this statement, he drew cheers from the enthusiastic followers. He added, "Because I really believe you're going to have World War III."

He claimed that he has a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President will listen to him, and the settlement "will take me no longer than one day."

Further in the speech, Mr Trump said that he spotted a person outside the event wearing a hat that said, "Trump was right about everything." The former president said that the message on the hat was true and claimed that his previous comments on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline proved his prophetic abilities.

Earlier, darkly invoking a nation on its knees, Mr Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that Americans were "in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the people who hate it and want to absolutely destroy it."

"We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open border zealots and fools," he said, singling out multiple luminaries of the traditional party by name.

American voters, Mr Trump said, were tired of "entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians" and supporters of "endless foreign wars."

Mr Trump spoke for around 100 minutes to close out the four-day CPAC, a short hop down the Potomac River from the nation's capital Washington.



