Donald Trump Likely Among Over 300 Nobel Peace Nominees

Over 300 people have been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, organisers said on Wednesday, with politicians saying they had put US President Donald Trump forward for the award.

In line with Nobel statutes, the identity of the candidates is kept confidential for 50 years.

The 338 overall nominations comprise 244 individuals and 94 organisations, the Norwegian Nobel Institute said.

That was a significant increase from the previous year's 286 nominations but shy of the record 376 nominations registered in 2016.

Although the prize committee is always tight-lipped about the nominees, those eligible to nominate -- including former laureates, lawmakers and cabinet ministers from any country in the world, and some university professors -- are free to reveal the name of the person or organisation they have proposed.

On Monday, US Congressman Darrell Issa declared in a post on X that he too would nominate Trump for the prestigious prize, adding: "No-one deserves it more."

Issa's office was later cited by US media as saying that the nomination was motivated by Trump's approach to the Middle East.

Issa's nomination would be submitted after the submission deadline but Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandr Merezhko also nominated Trump back in November in a move to grab the then president-elect's attention, according to Ukrainian media.

Trump has been proposed as a candidate in previous years, too but a nomination this year would be particularly eye-catching.

He has sparked controversy by opening talks with Moscow about its war in Ukraine and rattled European allies with changes to US foreign policy.

He has also proposed taking over the Gaza Strip and displacing its 2.4 million Palestinian inhabitants, an idea that has drawn widespread condemnation around the world.

In January, thousands of people signed a UK petition calling for Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

She won praise for her open, public stance during the trial of her ex-husband, who was convicted of letting strangers rape her while she was drugged.

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize went to Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo for its efforts to ban nuclear weapons.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)