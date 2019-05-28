Donald Trump Leaves Japan After Visit To Meet New Emperor Naruhito

Donald Trump and his wife Melania boarded Air Force One at Tokyo's Haneda airport and were headed back to Washington, via a refuelling stop in Alaska.

World | | Updated: May 28, 2019 11:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Leaves Japan After Visit To Meet New Emperor Naruhito

The visit saw US President Donald Trump play golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (File)


Tokyo, Japan: 

US President Donald Trump left Japan on Tuesday after a trip in which he became the first foreign leader to meet newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito.

Trump and his wife Melania boarded Air Force One at Tokyo's Haneda airport and were headed back to Washington, via a refuelling stop in Alaska.

They arrived Saturday on a visit that saw Trump play golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, present a sumo wrestling trophy, and attend a state banquet with Naruhito. He wrapped up the tour with a visit to a US naval base.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald Trump Japan VisitDonald Trump Shinzo AbeDonald Trump Japan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
JharkhandRahul GandhiJapanShashi TharoorNaveen PatnaikKeralaMount EverestLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20 ProOppo RenoMi Super Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................