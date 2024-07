Donald Trump leads Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris by 48%.

Republican Donald Trump leads Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris by 48% to 46% in a New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters conducted July 22 to 24 and published on Thursday.

The poll of 1,142 registered voters nationwide had a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

