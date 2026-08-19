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Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting Could Happen In November This Year: Report

US President Donald Trump is pushing aides for a meeting as soon as this fall with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

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Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting Could Happen In November This Year: Report

 US President Donald Trump is pushing aides for a meeting as soon as this fall with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

Trump has privately discussed setting up an in-person discussion with Kim during Trump's next trip to Asia, which could happen in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen, China, the Journal reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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