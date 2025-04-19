"Must Be Allowed To Do My Job": Trump's MS-13 Tattoo Photo Sparks Debate

US President Donald Trump on Friday evening shared a photograph that he claimed showed the tattooed knuckles of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who was deported to El Salvador last month amid controversy.

The image, posted to Trump's social media accounts, purported to be "proof" that Abrego Garcia is a member of the violent MS-13 gang. But the photo is now under scrutiny, with critics - including tech experts and political opponents - suggesting it was digitally manipulated.

Abrego Garcia, 29, was deported, but his legal team argues that it was against US law.

Trump's post, featuring a black-and-white photo of a man's knuckles with the letters "MS-13" above four small symbols, was accompanied by a caption attacking Democrats for allegedly defending "a fine and innocent person" who Trump insists is a violent gang member.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such "a fine and innocent person." They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he's got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc. I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump's post read.

Almost immediately, the image began drawing accusations of digital doctoring. Several users on social media platforms noted discrepancies in lighting and typography on the tattoo. "'MS-13' looks like it was typed on the photo," one user wrote, while others pointed to the pixelated appearance and alignment of the letters as evidence of tampering.

Linda Higgins, a former Minnesota state senator, responded on X (formerly Twitter): "Hey Old Man, @realDonaldTrump, have someone teach you about Photoshop. This is an excellent example of altering a photo, in this case to make your illegal actions look good."

Though Trump has insisted the image confirms Abrego Garcia's gang membership, court documents filed by US government attorneys have never mentioned tattoos as part of their case.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi this week released documents claiming that Abrego Garcia was known by the gang rank "Chequeo" and street name "Chele," but the filings did not include any photographic or physical evidence to establish gang membership.

Several social media sleuths pointed to older images of Abrego Garcia, including videos posted by his wife on TikTok, that show tattoos on his knuckles but not the text "MS-13."

Abrego Garcia arrived in the US as a 16-year-old in 2011, fleeing threats from Barrio 18 gang members who extorted his family's small food shop in El Salvador. His family had feared he would be recruited by criminal groups. He began working in construction in Maryland and later became the main provider for his family of five, including two children with autism.

In 2019, he was detained outside a Home Depot by an anti-gang unit. A confidential informant claimed he was affiliated with MS-13. Yet, an immigration judge later ruled that deporting him would put him at risk, allowing him to remain in the US with a work permit.

That protection was upended this March, when he was detained while shopping with his son and swiftly deported to El Salvador within three days, despite the standing court order.