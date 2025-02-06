Donald Trump Junior Shares George Soros' Son's Pics With Democrats. Elon Musk Reposts

Donald Trump Jr has defended Elon Musk's recent moves against federal departments, responding to critics who pointed out that the DOGE leader was not elected. The 47-year-old shared a collage of photos featuring Alex Soros, the son of George Soros, with Democratic leaders like Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris.

"'I didn't vote for Elon Musk', Well cry harder libs. We didn't vote for this clown either, yet he controls the democrat party. The difference is Trump ran & was elected in a landslide with full transparency that Elon would be doing exactly what he's doing. See the difference?" Trump Jr said.

Elon Musk reposted the tweet.

George Soros is a wealthy investor and philanthropist known for his political activism and support for liberal causes worldwide. He has been a controversial figure in politics, with many accusing him of using his wealth to influence global political movements.

In November, soon after Trump was re-elected, Musk referred to himself as the "Soros of the right," as per The Washington Post.

Trump Jr's comments came after Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) launched a new programme offering federal employees the choice to resign by February 6, with salary and benefits through September, or continue working. Musk also announced that his team gained access to the federal payments system.

Musk also announced plans to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), calling it a "criminal organisation."

USAID, responsible for humanitarian aid across 120 countries, faced criticism from Musk and Trump, who argue it wastes taxpayer money and engages in controversial activities, including funding bioweapon research. Democrats view his actions as an unconstitutional power grab, especially given that his DOGE is not a formal government entity. Despite concerns, Musk claims Trump supports the shutdown.

Critics have also raised further concerns over Musk's expanding influence on US government infrastructure, particularly through the involvement of a group of young engineers, most of whom are between the ages of 19 and 24. These individuals, with limited experience in government affairs, have been appointed to significant positions within Musk's DOGE.

Key figures within this group have little to no administrative experience but are entrusted with high-level tasks that involve access to sensitive information. These engineers have been placed in influential roles within critical government agencies like the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA), both of which are vital to the functioning of the federal government.