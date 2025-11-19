Advertisement

Trump Insists He Has "Nothing To Do" With Sex Offender Epstein

"As far as the Epstein files...I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. "I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert."

US President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that he had anything to do with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as US lawmakers were expected to vote on releasing records related to the disgraced financier.

